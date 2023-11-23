Twin Tree Management LP Boosts Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 595.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455,252 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $13,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 347.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $32.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.65.

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

