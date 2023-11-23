Twin Tree Management LP Buys 145,018 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 345,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,018 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $12,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,061,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,208,000 after purchasing an additional 44,091 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,694,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,641,000 after purchasing an additional 879,976 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,120,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 646.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,187,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,335,000.

Shares of KBE opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.40. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $50.82. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

