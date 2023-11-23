Twin Tree Management LP Grows Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 312.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,958 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP owned about 0.27% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $27,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 57.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SMH stock opened at $162.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.20 and a 200 day moving average of $148.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $98.27 and a twelve month high of $165.44.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

