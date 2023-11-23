Twin Tree Management LP Has $24.14 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,148 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $24,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 72.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.32.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $91.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.93 and its 200-day moving average is $82.52. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $92.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

