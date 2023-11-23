Twin Tree Management LP Invests $22.05 Million in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 345,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,045,000. Twin Tree Management LP owned approximately 5.16% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,072,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,640 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,938,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,069,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,189,000 after purchasing an additional 80,068 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT opened at $63.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $424.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $75.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.20.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

