Twin Tree Management LP Raises Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 360.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 188,056 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP owned 0.11% of PulteGroup worth $18,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PHM opened at $87.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $89.16.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.20%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

