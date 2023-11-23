Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,004,459 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485,923 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.59% of Uber Technologies worth $518,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE UBER opened at $55.37 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $113.94 billion, a PE ratio of 113.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. BTIG Research upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.