Ultra (UOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $67.61 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $67.61 million and $1.07 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,397.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.56 or 0.00600784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00124600 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00020653 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00023396 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000260 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,184,378 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 352,184,377.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.1913697 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $1,076,520.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

