Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,193 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 3.0% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 866,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $177,310,000 after purchasing an additional 64,932 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 15.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 78,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,345,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,730,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,189 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,318 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 207,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $223.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,953. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.44. The firm has a market cap of $136.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

