Uniswap Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $455.90 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $6.34 or 0.00017038 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.73 billion and approximately $455.90 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00185804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00010979 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000484 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002671 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,187,016 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

