United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 358,743 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 3.38% of United Rentals worth $1,028,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of URI stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $463.42. 532,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $492.33.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

