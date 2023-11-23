UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Trading Down 19.2%

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 19.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.79. 8,840,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19,403% from the average session volume of 45,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

UpHealth Trading Down 23.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Get UpHealth alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPH. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in UpHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $2,458,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in UpHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UpHealth by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 238,655 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in UpHealth by 501.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 205,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 171,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UpHealth by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,668,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 158,039 shares in the last quarter. 23.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital health services company in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments Integrated Care Management, Virtual Care Infrastructure, and Services segments. The Integrated Care Management segment offers SyntraNet, an integrated health management platform that enables clinical and community-based care teams to share information, coordinate care, manage utilization, and improve health outcomes for individuals and populations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.