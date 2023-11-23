Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.15

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and traded as high as $4.68. Upland Software shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 361,691 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPLD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

Upland Software Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $74.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.18 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 61.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Upland Software

In other Upland Software news, insider Dan Doman sold 13,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $67,180.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Upland Software by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Upland Software by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

