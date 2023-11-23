Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya Sells 1,437 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,437 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $34,473.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,315.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 30th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 5,604 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $180,224.64.

On Thursday, August 24th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,421 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $46,893.00.

Upstart Price Performance

UPST traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $23.48. 4,299,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,402,311. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $72.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Upstart from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 4,153.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

