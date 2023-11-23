Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Director Gary C. Huber Sells 55,653 Shares of Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) Director Gary C. Huber sold 55,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $92,383.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 308,923 shares in the company, valued at $512,812.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ur-Energy Price Performance

URG stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.31.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Ur-Energy from $2.40 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ur-Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Ur-Energy from $2.80 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ur-Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ur-Energy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,349,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,647 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its stake in Ur-Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 26,245,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,418,000 after purchasing an additional 307,016 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Ur-Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,186,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ur-Energy by 707,496.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 566,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 565,997 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ur-Energy by 28.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 876,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 192,947 shares during the period. 43.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

