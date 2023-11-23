Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF) Shares Down 0.7%

Uranium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:URCCF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 777,329 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 675% from the average daily volume of 100,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Uranium Royalty Stock Up 5.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company holds royalty interests in the Diabase property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

