Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors reduced its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,648,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,699,388 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Vale were worth $1,095,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vale by 18.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393,498 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Vale by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,582,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,371,000 after acquiring an additional 393,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vale by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334,786 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 4.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,304,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,970,000 after acquiring an additional 876,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of Vale by 22.7% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 14,402,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,162 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Down 1.2 %

Vale stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 45,921,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,451,852. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Vale Dividend Announcement

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.1541 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vale

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.