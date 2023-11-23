Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR) Trading 4.1% Higher

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR – Get Free Report) was up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 128,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 349% from the average daily volume of 28,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Vanstar Mining Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.06 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 22.64, a current ratio of 125.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

About Vanstar Mining Resources

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chibougamau, Quebec.

