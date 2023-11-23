Velas (VLX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.01 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last week, Velas has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $39.83 million and $1.01 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00055670 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00023588 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00012161 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004250 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,525,444,973 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.