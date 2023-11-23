Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,441,900 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 267,998 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $53,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,082,211,000 after acquiring an additional 136,512,194 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Verizon Communications by 14,194.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,221,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $358,627,000 after buying an additional 9,157,064 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on VZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $157.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

