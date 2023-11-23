Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig Sells 34,737 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $843,761.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,344,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,947,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 35,252 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $903,508.76.

On Friday, November 17th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,365 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $87,086.20.

USA Compression Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE USAC opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 162.53 and a beta of 1.44. USA Compression Partners LP has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $217.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.37 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 7.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,400.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on USAC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet raised USA Compression Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, USA Compression Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Stories

