VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,423,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,980 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of VICI Properties worth $44,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 19.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in VICI Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties stock opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

