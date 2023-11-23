Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Insider Rajat Taneja Sells 7,811 Shares of Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rajat Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of Visa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00.

Visa stock opened at $253.72 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $254.54. The company has a market cap of $472.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.70 and its 200 day moving average is $236.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its stake in Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

