W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $49,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 565.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,935,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.3 %

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $808.98 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $534.01 and a 12-month high of $813.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $729.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $722.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $749.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

