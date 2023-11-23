Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Boosted by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,373 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 150,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $10,858,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 730,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 209,632 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

