Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives $50.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

WBS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBS

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

WBS stock opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.32. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,175,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Webster Financial by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,477,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,571,000 after buying an additional 189,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.