WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Position Increased by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,920,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,090,000 after acquiring an additional 11,322 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 52.2% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after buying an additional 25,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $722,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $81.48 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $101.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

