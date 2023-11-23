Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of WIA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.94. The company had a trading volume of 51,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,414. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $9.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

In related news, Director Michael Larson bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,353 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 33,249 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

