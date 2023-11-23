Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.56

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.56 and traded as low as $0.17. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 2,719,467 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49.

In other Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 4,109 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $31,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold 254,961 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $262,609.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,523 shares in the company, valued at $272,458.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 533,372 shares of company stock valued at $381,615 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.62% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHLR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.8% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the period.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

