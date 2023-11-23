WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.42 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $18.42 million and $50,737.48 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 59.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.71 or 0.00185750 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00011014 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00016946 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000484 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

