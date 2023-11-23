Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 558,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 517% from the average session volume of 90,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Williams Industrial Services Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Williams Industrial Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Williams Industrial Services Group by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Industrial Services Group by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 21,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Williams Industrial Services Group by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 31,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets primarily in the United States. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, and other facilities.

