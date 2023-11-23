Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Marta Benson Sells 5,374 Shares of Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total value of $961,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marta Benson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 28th, Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $181.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.36 and a 200-day moving average of $137.84. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $182.69.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WSM. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.31.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

