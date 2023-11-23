WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.88

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.88 and traded as high as $47.74. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $47.52, with a volume of 102,146 shares.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGS. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 67,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 223,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 27,887 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

