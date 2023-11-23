WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Insider Sherry Brice Acquires 3,150 Shares

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) insider Sherry Brice bought 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,012.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,686.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

KLG opened at $11.85 on Thursday. WK Kellogg Co has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WK Kellogg stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 112,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of WK Kellogg as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several brokerages recently commented on KLG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.06.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

