Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,708,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.13% of Wolfspeed worth $873,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,424,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

WOLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

WOLF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.52. 2,680,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,244,326. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.40. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $92.56.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

