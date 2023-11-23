XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $108.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.41. XBiotech has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $6.69.

Get XBiotech alerts:

Institutional Trading of XBiotech

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of XBiotech by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in XBiotech by 11.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 18,098 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in XBiotech by 550.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in XBiotech during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in XBiotech during the second quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.