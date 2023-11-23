Yancey L. Spruill Sells 149,704 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) CEO Yancey L. Spruill sold 149,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $4,324,948.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,699,067 shares in the company, valued at $135,756,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $28.89 on Thursday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -111.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 87,441.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,822,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,371,000 after buying an additional 24,794,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after acquiring an additional 241,316 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,422,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,389,000 after acquiring an additional 948,674 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,431,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,397,000 after purchasing an additional 288,500 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOCN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.10.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

