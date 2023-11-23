Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CTO Sam Eaton Sells 25,402 Shares

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CTO Sam Eaton sold 25,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $1,162,141.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 168,756 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Yelp Stock Performance

NYSE YELP opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.08. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $47.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Yelp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,542 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,806 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,631 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Yelp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,154 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Yelp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,573 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on YELP. Barclays raised their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Yelp in a report on Friday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Yelp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on YELP

About Yelp

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.