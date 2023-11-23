ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.68. 68,819 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 441,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ZeroFox in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.75 million. ZeroFox had a negative net margin of 385.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Foster sold 67,116 shares of ZeroFox stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $69,800.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,475 shares in the company, valued at $62,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZFOX. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZeroFox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,641,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZeroFox during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,318,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ZeroFox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

