122,114 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 122,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,000. Dollar Tree makes up 2.3% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,811. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.22.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

