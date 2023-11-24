12,678 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,678 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,853,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $462.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $317.94 and a one year high of $472.09.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on MLM. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

