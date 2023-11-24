149,402 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 149,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,510,000. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 1.5% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 244.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,474,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,153 shares of company stock worth $6,851,466 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.1 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.21. 323,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,660,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.15. The company has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

