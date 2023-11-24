150,000 Shares in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP) Acquired by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in PowerUp Acquisition by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 403,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 502,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PowerUp Acquisition alerts:

PowerUp Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of PWUP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,785. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

PowerUp Acquisition Company Profile

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerUp Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerUp Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.