150,000 Shares in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP) Acquired by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in PowerUp Acquisition by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 403,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 502,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PowerUp Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of PWUP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,785. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $11.80.
PowerUp Acquisition Company Profile
PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PowerUp Acquisition
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PowerUp Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerUp Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.