1irstGold (1GOLD) Trading Down 13.7% This Week

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One 1irstGold token can currently be bought for $58.01 or 0.00153079 BTC on major exchanges. 1irstGold has a total market cap of $4.69 million and $119.84 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold’s genesis date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.”

