200 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 200 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 144.8% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,620. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.61 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.09. The firm has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

