2,208,594 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,208,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,697,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 6,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.93.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $209.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $145.37 and a one year high of $210.98. The company has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

