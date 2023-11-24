61,875 Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Bought by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 61,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $58.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.55. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $98.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 5,546 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $323,109.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,921,573.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at $240,788.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,902,247 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

