87,465 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 87,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 91.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 24,629 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 8.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 15.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 102.9% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 16,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $34.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,270,176. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

