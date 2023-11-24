ABCMETA (META) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14.70

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $733,840.39 and $14.70 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 42.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015686 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,221.24 or 0.99968448 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011237 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000809 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003872 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000738 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $21.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

