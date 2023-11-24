abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Hits New 52-Week High at $602.00

Shares of abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 602 ($7.53) and last traded at GBX 600 ($7.51), with a volume of 25291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 598 ($7.48).

abrdn New India Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 586.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 563.85. The firm has a market cap of £317.75 million, a PE ratio of -980.00 and a beta of 0.39.

abrdn New India Investment Trust Company Profile

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

